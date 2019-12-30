Stanley County Oral Interpretation wrap-up
Buy Now

Shown at the State Oral Interpretation Festival in Yankton, Dec. 6-7, are Stanley County High School’s Mia Fernandez, left, coach Bryan Bonhorst and Hope Smedley.

The Stanley County High School oral interpretation team members wrapped up their 2019 season at the State Oral Interpretation Festival in Yankton, Dec. 6-7.

“Both entrants, Hope Smedley with two (state qualifying entry) pieces, and Mia Fernandez with one, performed admirably, but did not come away with superior awards,” said coach Bryan Bonhorst. “Despite this, team advisor Ken Pickering and I still consider the season to be massive success.”

“This is the first time in recent memory that Stanley County has had as many as three entries at State and, win or lose, both Hope and Mia improved dramatically in terms of their overall speaking abilities,” said Bonhorst. “It really is amazing to see just how far some of the team members have come, and it’s truly gratifying to see all of their hard work paying-off as it translates into more general aspects of their life. Not only do they become better speakers, but they become more confident, more expressive, and this leads to greater academic and social success.

“The team had small showcase and awards ceremony Wednesday, where the following team members were given certificates of recognition for their efforts this season.”

Hope Smedley — Outstanding Varsity Speaker, Best Energy

Mia Fernandez — Best Voice

Alexander Newsam — Outstanding Novice Speaker, Most Improved Speaker

Wynter Blaylock — Best New Speaker

Tags

Load comments