The Stanley County Fairgrounds has received a face lift ahead of their 2023 season. Fairgrounds' manager Scott Deal has been hard at work getting infrastructure ready for the upcoming events scheduled.

“It’s a never-ending job that’s improving things, fixing things up. This year’s been kind of tough just because of the weather. Last year we got a lot of stuff done because it was an open winter,” Deal said.

