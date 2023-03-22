The Stanley County Fairgrounds has received a face lift ahead of their 2023 season. Fairgrounds' manager Scott Deal has been hard at work getting infrastructure ready for the upcoming events scheduled.
“It’s a never-ending job that’s improving things, fixing things up. This year’s been kind of tough just because of the weather. Last year we got a lot of stuff done because it was an open winter,” Deal said.
Arenas have been moved and rebuilt so they’ll have enough space for everything going on.
Deal’s crew helps prepare the fairgrounds for use, which this year includes a new catwalk for riders.
“Before the contestants would always come in and they’d have to go up behind the crow’s nest,” Deal said.
The catwalk will streamline how contestants enter the chutes. The project set them back $2,500 in parts plus roughly 50 hours of labor.
“I think it's gonna be a tremendous asset to the community,” he said.
Deal also plans on installing bathrooms since renting portable toilets has become too labor intensive.
As a member of the Fort Pierre tourism board, Deal sees the economic impact the events at the fairground have on the area. “We figure, just roughly, a year ago that we bring in anywhere from 30,000 to 35,000 people a year come through this facility. And if they spend $100 a piece, that's $3 million that comes into the community,” Deal said.
The fairgrounds are rented by the associations involved, under most circumstances. The exception being the July 4 rodeo, which is sponsored by Stanley County.
Calvin Ghost Bear, president of Horse Nations Indian Relay Council, said one of the challenges this year is that teams dealt with a harsh winter. “We’re hoping that they were able to continue training and get their horses ready for the season opener,” Ghost Bear said.
“The biggest thing is attendance. If they’re planning on coming for those two days usually they need to be there a little early,” Ghost Bear said.
Gates open an hour and a half before the first race kicks off.
“For the new fans, you will be on the edge of your seat. You will be standing on your feet, you will be cheering. You will be cheering for a winning team, you will be cheering for the team who is coming from behind. There is so much excitement with these races that any given team on any given day, regardless if you're a seasoned team or a new startup team, things can change instantly. With one exchange, that could make the difference,” Ghost Bear said.
The Indian Relays will also compete in the Run with the Warriors at Pine Ridge August 5 and 6, and in Lower Brule August 12 and 13.
