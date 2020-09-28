“Classes are a go,” Stanley County School District Superintendent Daniel Hoey told the Capital Journal on Monday of the planned Thursday return to in-person instruction.
The Fort Pierre elementary, middle school and high school went to exclusive remote learning on Sept. 21. “COVID has made its arrival in the Stanley County School District,” Hoey told the Capital Journal, “both in a positive test and in the practice of quarantining. We chose to move to a distance learning format.”
As he had earlier said on Sept. 21, Hoey said, “Classes will begin on Thursday, Oct. 1, in normal fashion at the normal times."
He added that parents and students should check the school website, social media, and email updates from teachers and building principals.
Hoey reiterated, “Use of masks is required when social distancing is not possible.”
