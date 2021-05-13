On Wednesday afternoon, in front of his coaches, family and friends, Stanley County senior Tayne Bohman took the next step in his academic and athletic career by signing his National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at Presentation College in Aberdeen.
Bohman, a 6-foot-5-inch forward, transferred to Stanley County for his senior year after previously playing for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors. In his lone season for the Buffaloes, Bohman averaged over three points and three rebounds per game. His season was cut short due to an ankle injury. Bohman did whatever was asked of him, whether that be in a role off the bench or as an occasional starter early in the season.
Stanley County coach Max Foth said Bohman did really well for the Buffs this season.
“He worked so hard, and did whatever we asked him to do,” Foth said. “When he was injured, he was still coaching up guys on the bench. I’m happy that he gets another chance to go and play some basketball.”
Foth said that in the short time he learned Bohman really liked basketball in the short time he was able to coach him.
“He’s got a passion for the game,” Foth said. “He fit in well with our guys. Him, Nathan Cook and Jamie Juarez worked together well as seniors. You could tell he was really invested, and that he wanted to do well. When he got an opportunity to play, he played well.”
Bohman joins the aforementioned Cook in the collegiate sports ranks. Cook signed to play football at Dakota State earlier this year. Foth said Bohman and Cook playing collegiate sports is an awesome thing for Stanley County.
“They’ve put in so much time, and they’ve done so well,” Foth said. “It’s awesome that we’ve made basketball and football a fun enough experience that they want to continue doing that in college. I’ve got a lot of gear from different colleges. I’m a Northern State grad, but I’ll gladly wear that Presentation green and Dakota State blue. Hopefully, we’ll have a few more going to school to play collegiately in the next few years.”
Bohman will not only receive an athletic scholarship at Presentation, but also an academic scholarship. In Bohman’s lone season with the team, the Buffs went 11-9.
