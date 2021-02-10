Stanley County Youth Wrestling is still on, though cut in half for allowed attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blake Kolda and Leon Garrett, both Stanley County AAU board members, updated school board members during the Monday meeting. Last year’s annual AAU event in Fort Pierre saw 291 participating children. The question is, what has to be done this year, as far as COVID regulations might go, in order to use the school district’s gymnasium.
“Everyone is way down on wrestlers this year,” Kolda said, adding that the three largest attending communities represent “well over half of the kids.”
Board members asked for the AAU members to look at the projected attending number of kids, and then determine how many spectators may come per athlete. The two men will contact the communities that attended last year to confirm as close as possible how elementary athletes will attend this year.
Though the gymnasium is fire-coded for an occupancy of 1,700 people, the school board restricted this year’s AAU tournament to a cap of 700 attendees — students and spectators.
A representative of the Stanley County Wrestling Facility Organization updated the school board on the progress of a future wrestling practice room. According to its website, “the SCWFO is a group of alumni, parents, supporters and volunteers working together to raise funds for the construction of a wrestling practice facility.”
The SCWFO website was last updated on Dec. 3, at which time officials were planning to work on sheetrocking the wrestling practice room on Dec. 13. The last fundraiser was Nov. 27.
In another matter, a trip to New York City by 13 students and seven parents is still in the works for four days in July. COVID stopped the tour when it was planned for last summer. Tracy Schmitt, who has two of her children going, is heading the non-school activity. Fundraising will be done on their own, with all funds raised going directly to the tour. Years ago, Stanley County students had gone on similar trips, even to Europe.
“They have some pretty top-notch stuff lined up for us,” Schmitt said of the tour company’s itinerary, “including visiting the 9/11 memorial. It’s a good opportunity for the kids.”
School board members emphasized this tour, no matter how great it might be, is not a school function and not under the school insurance.
“No way it can come back on the school,” Schmitt said.
One student will be coming into the district through open enrollment. Glenys Holter has indicated she will no longer be working as a paraprofessional for the district. The board has hired Ryan Royer as its head golf coach.
Parent-teacher conferences run Feb. 17 and 18 via Zoom. Parents who don’t have a computer or internet may set up a time to come into the school and be directed step-by-step through a Zoom conference, but will not meet directly with the teachers during the nights of the conferences.
