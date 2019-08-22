  • September 6 – Enrichment Friday – 8 a.m. – noon
  • September 10 - Picture Day – Lifetouch.com, Career & Financial Aid Planning Day – 6:30 p.m. – Assessment Center
  • September 17 & 18 - Parent/Teacher Conferences 4 - 7  p.m.; Scholastic Book Fair – 4 – 7:30 p.m. – School Library – this event is open to the public.
  • September 18 - Midterm
  • September 23 – Career Planning Day – Parkview Auditorium
  • September 23-27 – Homecoming – vs Wagner Raiders – Dress Up Days (must be school appropriate) Monday – Super Hero Day, Tuesday – Thriller, Wednesday – Let’s Get Physical (workout clothing), Thursday – Should Have Been a Cowboy (western wear), Friday – Purple and Gold Day.

Tags

Load comments