The theme for the Stanley County School District’s Homecoming Week, Sept. 23-27, is “We Got the Beat.”
The theme was selected by the student council. “We Got the Beat” has to do with songs, and applies to the entire week, particularly to parade floats and the dress-up days.
Some activities and details are still being created. So far, the agenda is:
Monday - “Superheroes” is the day’s dress-up theme for students, staff and visitors.
- A ‘Change War’ between classes will run all week: Students are encouraged to bring spare change to their teachers; the elementary class with the most change gets to choose a charity to donate the total amount to, and the top middle/high school class gets to do the same.
- At 1 p.m., a post-High School Planning Day is being held in the Parkview gymnasium.
- At 4:30 p.m., the middle school football boys play Winner at Winner. Also at 4:30 p.m., the middle school volleyball girls play an away match against the Georgia Morse Middle School.
Tuesday - “Thriller” is the day’s dress-up theme (wear school-appropriate costumes). During the seventh hour, boys’ grades 9-12 play volleyball.
- At 7 p.m. is the Coronation ceremony, followed by the traditional ‘burning of the letters’ at the football field. Afterward, the Stanley County Booster Club will provide lemonade and cookies.
Wednesday - “Let’s Get Physical” is the day’s dress-up theme (workout clothing). During the day, the FFA is competing at Wall.
- At 1 p.m., the cross country team competes at a varsity meet in Faulkton. During seventh period, the junior and senior girls play flag football.
Thursday - “Should Have Been a Cowboy” is the day’s dress-up theme.
- At 4:30 p.m., the middle school volleyball girls host Potter County.
- At 6:30 p.m., the varsity and junior varsity volleyball girls host Potter County.
Friday - “High Hopes” is the day’s dress-up theme (dress in purple & gold). At approximately 12:45 p.m., is the pep rally, followed at 2 p.m. by the Homecoming parade. Community businesses or organizations entering a float in the parade should notify Shirley Swanson at 223-7743 or shirley.swanson@k12.sd.us.
- From 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., the Booster Club hosts its Whopper Feed fundraiser (cost is $5). For the Homecoming football game, the Stanley County Buffaloes host the Wagner Red Raiders.
Saturday - At 10 a.m., the junior high football boys play in a Middle School Jamboree versus Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre.
