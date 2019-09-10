The Stanley County School District student council has selected the 2019-2020 homecoming theme for Homecoming Week, Sept. 23-27.
The theme is “We Got the Beat.” It applies to the entire week, particularly having to do with songs, parade floats and the dress-up days.
The week’s details are still forming. So for they are:
For Monday, the specific dress-up theme is for students, staff and visitors to wear something representing a “Superhero.” Change War between classes, ending on Friday: students are encouraged to bring spare change to their teachers; the class with the most change in the elementary will choose a charity of their choice to donate the change to, as will the middle and high school class winners. At 1 p.m., post-High School Planning Day is in the Parkview gymnasium. At 4:30 p.m., the middle school football boys play Winner at Winner. Also at 4:30 p.m., the middle school volleyball girls play an away match against the Georgia Morse Middle School.
Tuesday dress-up for school-appropriate costumes is “Thriller.” Boys’ grades 9-12 volleyball is in Parkview during seventh hour. At 7 p.m. is Coronation in the high school gym, followed by the burning of the letters at the football field. Afterward, the Stanley County Booster Club provides lemonade and cookies.
Wednesday’s attire is workout clothing - “Let’s Get Physical.” The FFA is at Wall. At 1 p.m., the cross country team is at a varsity meet at Faulkton. Senior and junior girls hold a flag football game during seventh hour.
Thursday is western gear attire - “Should Have Been a Cowboy.” At 4:30 p.m., the middle school volleyball girls host Potter County. At 6:30 p.m., the varsity and junior varsity volleyball girls host Potter County.
Friday’s dress-up theme is “High Hopes” (by Panic! At the Disco.) Dress in purple and gold. The pep rally begins at approximately 12:45 p.m. in Parkview Gym, followed by the homecoming parade at 2:00 p.m. Groups entering a float in the parade should notify Shirley Swanson at 223-7743, or e-mail shirley.swanson@k12.sd.us. The booster club hosts their Whopper Feed from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (cost is $5). For the Homecoming football game, the Stanley County Buffaloes host the Wagner Red Raiders.
Saturday at 10 a.m., the junior high football boys play in a Middle School Jamboree versus Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre.
