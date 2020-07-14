Daniel Hoey

Daniel Hoey,  shown here in the summer of 2019 as he was about to begin as superintendent of Stanley County School District in Fort Pierre.

 Capital Journal photo from June 2019

About 15 parents and teachers gathered in the Stanley County school library in Fort Pierre on Tuesday evening to discuss how and when - or if - to open school with "in-person" classes this fall.

They began the ad hoc meeting at 7 p.m. and were still discussing the issues after 9 p.m.

The meeting, called "Return to School 2020,”  included parents, administrators and teachers in an informal conversation.

Superintendent Daniel Hoey listed three options, saying each  had details still to be ironed out.

Option one would be to go back to school, as normal as possible, starting August 24 and running to May 27, 2001, holding all classes "in person" again.

The second option would be to hold classes entirely online, with students remaining home, as was done the last two months of the 2019-2020 school year after the buildings were closed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The third option was discussed longer than the other two: a blended option of in-person classes and on-line learning. Groups of students would “come and leave,” according to Hoey, on separate schedules. The groups would interchange schedules across the student body. For example, while one group would be in the school building in classes with teachers,  the other group would be doing packets of learning on-line. Then the groups would flip-flop for the next period of time.

This spring, some students thrived in the online curriculum, but most appeared to have difficulties with it, parents and teachers said at Tuesday's meeting. They appeared to agree that the sudden and indeterminate nature of the change to on-line curriculum was looked at by students and parents alike at first as a week, then two weeks, of time off from school.

 When students and parents realized they were in a longer-term situation, the students were already well behind in their studies. The term ‘chaotic’ was used by several at the meeting.

The group also agreed it had been difficult for many students to get committed to studying on-line.

(The Capital Journal will continue to report on the Stanley County Schools' planning for the 2020-2021 school year, including in the newspaper on Thursday, July 15.)

