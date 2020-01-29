The Stanley County School student council is a microcosm representing the school and its small-town area. Showing this is the students’ unity in kindness, displayed in their annual drive to benefit the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center.
The drive and other events were the main discussions during the student council meeting Wednesday, Jan. 29.
“It’s something we’ve done in the past, and we try to make a point to do it every year. We enjoy helping people who are in need,” said sophomore student council member Daysen Titze.
At a student council convention, a woman from Missouri shores described how generations of families have been helped there, Titze said. In the story, one woman and her children were helped, and then the children were later helped with their children.
On the MSDVC website it cites 197 children sheltered, 139 adults sheltered and 691 clients with 336 in-shelter clients served from Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) sees what it calls “Intimate Partner Violence” (IPV) as a serious, but preventable public health problem that affects millions of Americans. Over 43 million women and 38 million men experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the CDC.
The student council is asking the public to help collect new socks and undergarments for children and women. The articles do not have to be fancy; just new and not used. The MSDVC also needs paper products — toilet paper and paper towels, powdered laundry soap, cleaning supplies, Kleenex and diapers sizes five and six.
Items may be dropped off at Stanley County High School or sent with any Stanley County student until Feb. 12.
“It was kind of moving,” Titze said. “Generations have been helped by this place.”
