As South Dakota approaches the 1,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths (the total was 995 on Wednesday), state Department of Health officials confirmed that Stanley County has seen its first fatality resulting from the coronavirus, while Hughes County saw yet another to bring its total to 19.
As the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine draws nearer, the health officials are working to prioritize who in the state should receive the initial doses. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during the Wednesday news conference that her department will be allocating the first doses to front line health care workers who are working directly with individuals infected with COVID. This includes all workers in a health care setting that help care for patients, Malsam-Rysdon said, including cleaning staff and those who deliver meals.
Malsam-Rysdon said the the department will focus on health care providers in the largest communities in the state first, and then the same population in other locations across the state. Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH is working with the three major health care systems in the state — Avera, Sanford, and Monument — as well as Prairie Lakes Healthcare in Watertown and Mobridge Regional Hospital in Mobridge, to deliver them the initial doses.
The DOH’s next priority population to receive vaccinations are those in long-term care facilities. Some believe individuals in long-term care facilities and staff members should be included in the first round of vaccinations.
Mark Parkinson, president of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, said in a statement, “More than 100,000 long term care residents have died from this virus in the U.S. and our nursing homes are now experiencing the worst outbreak of new cases since last spring with more than 2,000 residents succumbing to this virus each week.”
“Now, it is up to the governors and state health agencies to implement these recommendations and ensure our long term care residents and staff are prioritized in the actual rollout of the vaccine to provide this protection as soon as possible,” Parkinson said. “The long term care industry, including nursing homes and assisted living communities, now call on governors from all 50 states to ensure long term care residents and staff are the first group to receive the vaccine within this initial Phase ‘1a’ distribution to save as many lives as possible.”
The initial allocation of vaccines for South Dakota will be lower than what states were initially promised, as officials currently anticipate receiving 7,800 doses in the first shipment. This means 7,800 people will receive a COVID vaccination within the first week of its arrival. In order to be effective, the COVID vaccine requires two shots 21-28 days apart. As soon as the first vaccine is administered, those 7,800 people will be scheduled as soon as possible for the second dose.
“It all depends on how much we get per week,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Once we get the vaccine, we are going to administer all doses within a matter of days.”
Malsam-Rysdon added that “how fast we go depends on how much we get,” and that the state will receive less vaccinations in the weeks following the initial allocation. She said the federal government is holding back on sending out the second dose to ensure that people who have already received the first dose can also get the second dose in time for it to be effective.
Once people get the first dose and schedule an appointment for the second, they will also receive information on how to monitor themselves for any potential side effects. There is a national vaccine side effects tracking system that people can report side effects to, which can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the Pfizer vaccine is showing 95% efficacy, and he anticipates that to be the high end of the vaccine’s effectiveness. He doesn’t anticipate vaccinated people developing COVID cases because of the vaccine’s high efficacy rate, but circumstances where the two rounds of vaccine are incomplete could affect its effectiveness.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for close contact quarantines, and the South Dakota DOH has followed suit in adopting the new guidelines. There are two new alternatives to the previous 14-day quarantine period for individuals who had close contact with a COVID-positive person.
The first is that a close contact can be released from quarantine in as early as seven days so long as they remain asymptomatic during that time and receive a negative test result. The test result can be either a rapid antigen test or an RT-PCR test, but the results have to come back as negative before an individual can be released.
The second option is for the close contact to be released after 10 days of isolation, which Clayton said is “more or less the standard” incubation period for the virus. For this alternative, the close contact does not need to be tested to be released after day 10 but must remain asymptomatic for the full 10 days.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state is expanding the option to receive at-home saliva-based RT-PCR tests to all identified close contacts. She said over 500 household close contacts have already requested tests and the system has gone well so far.
While the DOH is still waiting on finalized results of all 10 mass testing sites, the current data shows 7,901 people got tested at a mass testing event, 524 of which were positive infections. The positivity rate for the mass testing is currently 7.4%.
Meanwhile, the first COVID-19 death in Stanley County was reported Wednesday, and there are 40 active infections. In Hughes County, there are 309 active infections and 19 deaths.
As of the press conference Wednesday, 1,047 new confirmed and 244 new probable cases were reported in the state, as well as 54 more hospitalizations, 47 new deaths, and 475 new recoveries. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 76,438 and the total probable cases to 5,765. There are now 14,857 active cases in South Dakota and 66,531 recoveries. There are currently 531 individuals hospitalized and 995 people have died due to COVID-19.
