One Stanley County School sixth grade student is one win away from the big show. It is major league to just compete in the annual National Geographic Geography Bee at the state level, and that is where this student from Fort Pierre is headed. If he wins at state, he will advance to the national level competition, and then it is the world series big show level stuff of GeoBee’s, but first there is state.
Trevor Caldwell is an adult sized 12-year-old at Stanley County School in Fort Pierre. His favorite subject is, appropriately, social studies. “Because we study maps and learn about the world,” Caldwell said.
He is soft spoken, polite and maybe even a bit shy, but the young man knows how to keep trying. This year’s competition was the third time he had competed, and, he said that he didn’t really think he was going to win this year.
He doesn’t think he has been anywhere cool yet, but the first place he does want to visit is Southern California, “because we can meet a lot of different people and celebrities there,” Caldwell said.
The National Geographic Society developed the GeoBee in 1988 to promote geographic knowledge in young people in the U.S., according to National Geographic website. It is an academic competition open to students in any kind of school — public, private, home schools, Department of Defense schools and even schools in U.S. territories for students in grades four through eight.
The competition has three levels: local school, state and national. Once a champion from a school is named, they take a second test. The top 100 finishers in the state represent their school at the state level. This is where Caldwell is headed at the end of the month.
The GeoBee is being held across the country in each state March 27. Here in South Dakota, Caldwell will travel to the Northern State University campus in Aberdeen.
“Continued good luck Trevor,” wrote Stanley County Schools librarian Mona Smith.
