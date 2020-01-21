The Stanley County Student Council is sponsoring a drive for a variety of donations to help Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. Their collection deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The students are asking for help in collecting the following new items:

  • Socks and undergarments for children and women
  • Paper products such as paper towels, toilet paper, Kleenex
  • Powdered laundry soap
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Diapers (size 5 & 6)

Items may be dropped off at the Stanley County High School or sent with any Stanley County student until Feb. 12.

