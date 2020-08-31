Allison Schlomer, now a freshman at Stanley County High School, recently won a national competition to claim $10,000 worth of books for her school. She also collected a prize of $1,000 for herself.
Even in the year 2020, some middle school and high school students prefer good old-fashioned books.
Now, because current freshman Allison Schlomer was one of just three winners across the nation in the “Tell Your Tale” contest, students at Stanley County High School have $10,000 worth of new books.
The winning writers ranged in age from 7-16. Schlomer’s project was titled: “ “Recycling for Our Community.”
“I enjoy reading because I can get lost in the story, and it’s a simple thing that makes me happy,” Schlomer said of her passion. “I think that reading is an important tool because no matter where you go or what you do you will always have to read.”
Schemer also picked up a $1,000 prize for herself.
Shipping company UPS sponsored the contest. The short stories were published in a special anthology book, of which 10,000 copies were distributed at the Tournament of Roses Post Parade in Pasadena, California this year.
“The UPS Store, Inc. congratulates these imaginative and inspiring young authors for sharing their stories. These wonderful tales capture the spirit of our float and parade theme of hope,” said Tim Davis, president of The UPS Store Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.