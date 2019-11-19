Stanley County students advance to state Oral Interp competition

“Things have been busy with the team,” said Stanly County School oral interpretation coach Bryan Bonhorst. “The team has competed in meets at Sturgis, Pierre and Sioux Falls Washington. And, they have done fairly well despite facing some pretty stiff competition from bigger schools.”
The team competed in the Region 2A Tournament, and saw two team members advance to state. Freshman Mia Fernandez took third place in the serious interpretation category with her piece “The Night” by Ray Bradbury, and freshman Hope Smedley also took third place in two different categories, humorous interpretation and storytelling, to move on. The titles of her pieces are “Beauty and the Beast” by A.J. Jacobs and “Young Patriot-Molly Pitcher” by Augusta Stevenson. The State Festival is in Yankton, December 6-7, at Yankton High School.
“Senior and first-year interperper Alexander Newsam, in particular, has made great strides in his speaking abilities, and is easily the team’s most improved performer,” said Bonhorst.
“Ken Pickering has also been of tremendous help to the team this year. His advice, as a former coach and former head of the fine arts division of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, has been invaluable. His impact on the kids’ performances is undeniable. We wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had this season without him,” said Bonhorst.
Fernandez and Smedley posed after the tournament, next to a statue of the Oacoma Buffalo, “not to be confused with a Stanley County buffalo,” quipped Bonhorst.
