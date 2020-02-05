The Stanley County School students acting and crewing in this year’s one-act play held some of their dress rehearsals in the T.F. Riggs Theater, where the One-Act Regions competition was set to later be held on Jan. 28.
According to director Jennifer Milliken, their drama was “War at Home: Students Respond to September 11th” by Nicole Quinn and Nina Shengold. Shirley Swanson assisted in directing the Stanley County one-act play.
“We may have a showing for students and parents, after we bring our set back to Stanley County, but this hasn’t been set up yet,” said Milliken.
The brief synopsis of the play, as provided to the State Festival audience, was, “A group of students in a New York State high school 100 miles north of Ground Zero responds to the events of Sep. 11, 2001. The text of this ensemble piece was created from journal writings of over 40 students, teachers and community members in the weeks immediately following 9-11.”
At the One-Act Regions competition, several Stanley County students earned Out-Standing Actor awards. These were Jayda Boxley, Elle Holley, Trace Newbold, Kaylie Rathbun, Cade Stover, Slater Tople, Shantay Waldron and Abby Wyly.
Three judges watch each play. At the conclusion of the competition, these judges submit their nominations for the Out-Standing Actor awards. Students must have at least two nominations to get the award.
The cast included: Amy Johnson, artist; Elle Holley, bully; Abby Wyly, cheerleader; Trace Newbold, firebrand; Shantay Waldron, freshman; Cadence Hand, gadfly; Kamryn Schilling, introvert; Talia Schmitt, jock; Daysen Titze, musician; Dominic Salinas, Muslim; Madison Serbousek, patriot; Dustin Waldron, slacker dude; Sophie Meligan, worrier; Mattie Duffy, announcer; Cade Stover, Arab man; Slater Tople, Hollywood executive; Cade Stover, Hollywood screenwriter; Kaylie Rathbun, mother; Jayda Boxley, neighbor; and Cloey Voigt, teacher. Crew members included Caleb Schultz, Liz Duffy, Raven Ayers and Trey Stroup.
