Stanley County Elementary has some special fundraisers going for Shari Beeghly (wearing mask), one of their English teachers who is currently battling cancer. “Everyone has been so supportive,” Beeghly said.
Stanley County Elementary is raising money to help with the cancer treatment of one of their own. Shari Beeghly, their fourth- and fifth-grade ELA teacher, is battling breast cancer.
To assist with her treatment, there is a “Change War” between the students. The Change War will end on Feb. 16. The classroom that raises the most money will get to choose a pizza party or sundaes for the class. Beeghly herself admitted to being taken aback from the outpouring of support.
“Lots of times you just don’t know if you’re making a connection with kids and parents. And then when something like this happens and they come through with things like this, it really takes you back,” Beeghly said.
All elementary through high school students are encouraged to participate, as she taught many of them in the past. She said she is using that positivity to deal with the challenges ahead.
“Lots of things give me anxiety because I haven’t felt very good in quite a few days. I have some symptoms that don’t seem to go away, but I’ve had a lot of people help me,” Beeghly said.
She said she’s grateful for Barb Rose coming in to substitute when she wasn’t able to attend school and volunteer Dodie Garrett.
“I never thought that this would happen to me. And then when it did, how people reacted was wonderful. It makes you think that people care about you. And I always knew that they cared about me, but I didn’t realize how much,” Beeghly said.
Those reactions aren’t just coming from her current school either.
“I’ve taught in several different districts. I know on Facebook they said that I had taught at Orton, which I did. I also taught in the Haakon County School District in one of their county schools. So to have people reach out to me that I’ve had, ya know, in the past and former teachers. It’s humbling and ya know I can’t even really thank them enough,” Beeghly said.
She said that it isn’t just about the financial support.
Beeghly credited Principal Terri Mehlhaff for frequently checking in on her throughout her treatment. Mehlhaff said she is doing this because she is grateful for what Beeghly does for the students.
“She somehow magically knows how to make writing and english language arts fun and engaging for the kids,” Mehlhaff said.
She explained that they have other fundraising efforts planned. A Pink Out Night with a 50/50 raffle at the basketball doubleheader game on Feb. 17, donation buckets at the concession stand during events through the end of the season, as well as a fundraiser at Pizza Ranch on April 6 are all geared to help Beeghly.
“Having Sheri on the staff is one of those teachers you can always trust to work hard, do a great job,” Mehlhaff said.
She said Beeghly always knows what to do with her pupils at the forefront of her mind.
“She builds cool relationships with the kids, even the juniors and seniors here at Stanley County are battling for her and helping to raise money. She’s one of those teachers that just touches your heart and you just remember her forever,” Mehlhaff said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.