Stanley County Elementary
Buy Now

Stanley County Elementary has some special fundraisers going for Shari Beeghly (wearing mask), one of their English teachers who is currently battling cancer. “Everyone has been so supportive,” Beeghly said.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

Stanley County Elementary is raising money to help with the cancer treatment of one of their own. Shari Beeghly, their fourth- and fifth-grade ELA teacher, is battling breast cancer.

To assist with her treatment, there is a “Change War” between the students. The Change War will end on Feb. 16. The classroom that raises the most money will get to choose a pizza party or sundaes for the class. Beeghly herself admitted to being taken aback from the outpouring of support.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments