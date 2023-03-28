SC collection drive

Stanley County students present Sarah Reinhart, executive director of Missouri Shores, with items donated by staff, students and community members during a collection drive. 

Around 296 pounds worth of items were donated to Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center following a collection drive spearheaded by the Stanley County Student Council.

The collection drive was held over this school year's third quarter, according to a news release from Stanley County School District.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments