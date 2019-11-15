For the first time in several years, Stanley County students, under the direction of choir director Tina England, will perform in Fort Pierre’s downtown Christmas Tree Lighting pageant.
The pageant is set a week earlier this year, Nov. 22, on the Friday before Thanksgiving. The event starts at 4 p.m. with wagon rides. At 6 p.m., the chili and soup cook-off competition begins. For individuals, families, organizations or businesses to enter the cook-off competition, contact Sunny Hannum at 223-7603. Caroling will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the tree lighting.
Yes, Santa will be there. A free-will offering will benefit Stanley County residents in need of energy assistance.
Get your outdoor Christmas decorations done early and compete in the home and business decorations contest. A prize for the best business and home decorations will be awarded. Last year’s winners of the residential lighting contest, Jo and Jerry Mikkelson, will be trying to hold onto their title, as will business decorations winner, Larry’s Plumbing.
Last year’s winner of the best chili was Oahe Racers. The soup division winner was Reg Nelson. Nelson will be back trying to hold onto his title this year. Cookoff entries have been registering, but many more are encouraged. To enter, contact Sunny at fpdc@fortpierre.com or at 605-223-7603.
An addition to the event this year will be a Western wear contest. Come dressed with your best Western look, and have a chance at a $25 gift certificate from a Fort Pierre business. Waggoneers Joe Thorne and Beth Carr Briggs will add additional flair to the Western theme with their horse teams and wagons. Dakota Radio Group is providing their cruiser for warm-up music for the carolers.
The Fort Pierre Christmas tree lighting has a long tradition, now going back to the 1970s, which makes it about 50 years old. The city of Fort Pierre started the event and the tree used to be attached by wires to nearby buildings to keep it upright, before a special manhole was made to stand it in. The Fire Department conducted the event in the 1990s and Fort Pierre Development Corporation has done it since 2000.
Ronda Sweetman, Pierre, has donated a tree for the second year in a row. The tree was brought to Fort Pierre Monday morning, Nov. 11, by A-G-E Construction and set up in its special manhole at the junction of Main Avenue and Deadwood Street. The city crew will be attaching lights and trimming any unwanted branches.
Fort Pierre Development Corporation, as the organizer of the Christmas Tree Lighting Event, thank the sponsors: Duffy Community Center, Dakotamart, A-G-E Construction, City of Fort Pierre, Ronda Sweetman, Dakota Radio Group, Beth Carr Briggs, Joe Thorne, and Nels Ekle (Santa).
