Stanley County third grade teacher Mary Steffen elected as National Geographic Fellow

Mary Steffen, third grade instructor at Stanley County Elementary School, has been selected as one of the 2020 National Geographic Fellows. The program provides opportunities for grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. It’s goal is to build educators’ skills in generating classroom activities.
According to Steffen, she has traveled the world, as a child and through adulthood. These experiences helped spark her interest in National Geographic and in bringing this knowledge into her classroom. Steffen looks forward to having access to all available National Geographic resources and strategies, and incorporating those into her classroom and sharing them with other staff at Stanley County Schools.
Their website says, “National Geographic Educator Certification is a free professional development program that recognizes pre-kindergarten through 12th grade formal and informal educators committed to inspiring the next generation of explorers, conservationists, and changemakers. These educators are part of a powerful movement to make the world a better place by empowering students to be informed decision-makers equipped to solve meaningful challenges in their communities and beyond. Don’t just teach students about the world—teach them how to change it.”
What made you apply for this fellowship? “My teaching mission is to inspire curiosity in my students, and to have every child I touch want to be a life-long learner. I applied for this National Geographic Fellowship opportunity because, as a child I lived all over the world and I continue to travel the world even now. I have often wondered how I might be able to use these traveling adventures in my classroom. Last year, I rented a small apartment in Italy for a month and really felt like I had so many fabulous experiences, but no way to formalize a presentation to my students. This year, I am spending a month in remote Costa Rica — in the jungle and on the beach. The animals that frequent this home are unique and will provide such a great experience to share with my third graders. I think this time, I can really come up with ideas to “WOW” my students’ lessons, and a subject that will stir their curiosity using National Geographic’s resources.”
What, exactly, do you receive from winning it? “For receiving this fellow opportunity, I will spend the next three months collaborating with other National Geographic Educators and formalizing two engaging lessons for my students using the “Learning Format” unique to National Geographic. I will be able to use any of National Geographic’s resources to provide a lesson that includes a local, a regional and a global perspective. We will also be given, once we complete all three phases of the course, the opportunity to participate in a National Geographic Expedition. I’ve already packed my safari jacket, my Nikon and my telephoto lenses. And of course, the ability to say, ‘I’m a National Geographic educator!’ “
You say there are 10 such winners in South Dakota? “Yes, they are at all grade levels and all across the state.”
You say the first class was Jan. 6? “Yes, it was our first meeting as an entire group and we were introduced to several of the mentors, and shown how to use some of the resources that will be available to us and what the expectations are for our presentations. After this, we will meet with a much smaller group to talk about the lessons we have chosen and what we need help with. The larger group will meet two more times during the course, and I’m not sure how many times our South Dakota group will meet using the webinar format.”
You have traveled the world? “My father worked for NSA and so we went to remote locations around the world until I was in high school, and then he retired to Northern Minnesota. Since then I have taught in the Virgin Islands, went on a three-week photo safari in Zambia, took a working ferry up the coast of Norway to the point where it reaches Russia, visited Machu Picchu, the Galapagos Islands, Ireland, Spain, Morocco and many more places. I usually plan my own travel and itinerary. I have a sense of adventure.”
