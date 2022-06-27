County Treasurer Peggy Dougherty resigned at the request of the Stanley County commissioners. Commissioner Craig Heller on Monday said he couldn’t comment on Dougherty’s resignation.
“At this point, I don’t believe we have anything we can really say,” Heller said. “It’s being investigated. She resigned on her own.”
“I can’t (say anything) right now until we have everything under control,” he added.
Commissioner Dennis Booth also confirmed that Dougherty resigned, but wouldn’t comment further.
Commissioner chairman Dana Iverson and fellow commissioners Mike Kenzy and Sonny Harrowa could not be reached.
Dougherty also could not be reached.
According to the minutes from the commission’s June 9 meeting, after a closed-door session with Dougherty, the board requested that she resign or retire, elected officials can meet privately when discussing personnel matters.
Dougherty said she would need a week to decide, which the commission accepted, according to the minutes. She followed with her resignation.
Nothing in the way of possible charges filed at the county clerk of courts office and county deputy Sheriff Greg Swanson referred questions to the county’s state attorney, Tom Maher. Maher, in turn, referred questions to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. No one returned a phone call.
Last week, the county announced that the treasurer’s office would be closed until further notice. Dougherty was the only person working in the office, which collects taxes, issues titles and license plates, and receives and accounts for county funds while managing county investments.
A deputy treasurer has been hired and is expected to start working on July 5, county auditor Philena “Phil” Burtch said on Monday. Burtch would not share the name of the new deputy treasurer until the person starts working.
The commissioners in September 2019 appointed Dougherty from deputy treasurer to acting treasurer after interim treasurer Sonny Harrowa resigned to pursue business opportunities. Dougherty began serving a four-year term in January 2021.
