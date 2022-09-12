Stanley County Middle-High School senior Abigail Huebner sits in her personalized parking space at the school. The Student Council started a program this year for seniors to have their own parking spaces, which they painted.
Stanley County Middle-High School seniors who drive to school have their own personalized parking spaces this year.
The Student Council introduced the idea for the start of the 2022-23 school year. The Sunday before students returned, seniors painted their spaces in the recently resurfaced parking lot on the north side of Parkview Gym.
“I think it promotes great school spirit,” High-Middle School Principal Curt Littau said. “I didn’t know we had such great artists.”
Student Council President Abby Wyly said the idea came from social media and discussions took place last spring.
“We were thinking about doing it all-school for every grade, but then decided it’s something students can do when they are seniors,” Wyly said.
\Traditionally, students find parking spaces on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Students were told their paintings had to be appropriate and approved by the Student Council Advisor Shirley Swanson.
Now when senior Abigail Huebner, who is also the secretary-treasurer for Student Council, drives her hand-me-down 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix to school, she knows she will have a parking space.
“I think it’s cool and pretty creative,” Huebner said. “It was fun to decorate and to be able to do something before school started.”
She went with a Sponge Bob theme, taking the 17-year-old Huebner about 2.5 hours to paint her spot.
Wyly, 18, has been driving to school since age 14. She worked on the family ranch and for the afterschool GOLD program to pay the cost of maintaining her 2014 Ford Escape.
“It’s nice knowing I’m going to have my own spot every day,” Wyly said.
Not a big fan of driving because it kind of scares him, senior Colt Norman also likes having his own spot for his 2016 Chevy Malibu.
“I’m just not very good at parking,” 17-year-old Norman joked.
Norman planned to paint his parking space using a cow print, but due to time constraints opted for the brand for the family ranch.
Norman works at Scooter’s Coffee in Pierre to cover his driving-related costs.
