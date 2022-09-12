Stanley County Middle-High School seniors who drive to school have their own personalized parking spaces this year.

The Student Council introduced the idea for the start of the 2022-23 school year. The Sunday before students returned, seniors painted their spaces in the recently resurfaced parking lot on the north side of Parkview Gym.

