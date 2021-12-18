Living nativity scenes are not that rare, but a live camel as part of the cast is something to note.
Stanley the Camel was one of the animals present for the live nativity scene at the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church on Dec. 15. After the church’s Children’s Christmas Program, the kids, their families and others stepped outside to visit Stanley and some of his farmyard friends — donkeys, goats and llamas — all owned, transported into town, set up and presented by the Mike Roman ranch family.
“The Romans volunteer. They are ranchers. For various church events, they bring their animals. That’s their way of helping,” Pastor Sam Handschke said.
Handschke added that the Romans’ animals are featured in Christmas programs, Easter, Vacation Bible School and other events.
“I’m so happy to have them,” he said. “It’s an uncommon thing, and the kids are so excited to see live animals. It’s something else special to do here. I’m excited to have the Roman family at our church.”
Kelsey Kampfe is the preschool director at Faith Lutheran and noted Stanley was there for Halloween too.
“The Romans often bring their animals for different things,” she said. “They, and we, thought it would be great for our kids to see them. It was great. I had class the morning after, and that’s all the kids could talk about.”
Despite the originality of Stanley, Kampfe’s favorite animals at the church are the donkeys.
“I’ve always liked, from the movie ‘The Star,’ the donkey in it,” she said. “That’s the movie the preschool classes are watching — about the birth of baby Jesus.”
Mike Roman brings his animals to many other church live nativity scenes, some relatively far from Pierre. Stanley’s predecessor, Walter, actually made history trying to get to one event.
In December 2017, Roman was going to take then 9-month-old Walter the Came to his very first display in a live nativity scene for a church in Aberdeen.
Walter’s debut became jeopardized when Roman could not attain an exhibitor’s permit in time to display the camel. Though the Romans also had draft horses, sheep and other animals, the problem was that a camel is considered an exotic animal by USDA’s Animal Welfare Act, which requires permits and licenses to transport exotic animals.
Then-state senator Al Novstrup heard about the permitting difficulty. His efforts made their way to U.S. Sen. John Thune’s local office and eventually to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA granted Roman a temporary waiver for the Aberdeen nativity scene. And the show went on, with Walter joining a donkey and a lamb.
The story goes that Stanley, born last August, got his name because Rick’s wife, Angela, loves the television series “Golden Girls,” and a character in it is named Stanley.
Though Stanley the camel is just five months old, the top of his hump comes to the middle of Mike’s chest, and Mike is 6’4”. Stanley doesn’t seem to mind the cold — as long as camels are kept dry, they can take it.
The Roman ranch sometimes boards other people’s exotic animals with their animals. The ranch has had a zebra, ostrich, longhorn sheep, miniature cattle and others.
Kamplfe appreciates the Roman family and joy in what they do.
“The Romans are very involved in the church. They like bringing the animals for the kids. They enjoy doing that,” Kampfe said, adding that the program and the live nativity were fun for the families, and there was a great turnout. “My hope is this next year — when it is nice out and we can spend more time outside with them — to ask the Romans if we can see the animals again.”
Kampfe admitted that she had yet to talk with Mike about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.