Greg Swanson didn’t have enough time to get into all the ways the law enforcement field has changed since he joined it, not because he doesn’t want to talk about it but because the field changes every hour of every day.
And there have been a lot of hours during his 50 years in law enforcement when Swanson marks his career’s anniversary. He’s since served all over the state — about 27 years in Pierre plus stints in Gettysburg, Winner and Bennett County as well as a monumental streak of patrolling the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Now, he serves as chief deputy sheriff under Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun.
“(Greg’s) taken on the task of looking after the personnel, and he’s very reliable, dedicated to law enforcement,” Rathbun said. “Basically, he runs the day-to-day part of the employees as far as making sure they get their reports done and just trailing everybody up to make sure they get their things done that they should be getting done.”
Swanson said he doesn’t have any one moment he remembers best from his work during the past 50 years, mainly because of all the memories that those years have yielded.
“I think just serving the communities of Pierre and Fort Pierre and the people who live here,” Swanson said. “This where I’ve decided to spend the rest of my life and I grew up here and went to school at Riggs and it’s just the community that I want to stay in.”
Behind his desk in the basement of Stanley County Courthouse, Swanson has his old badges framed under glass as mementos of time gone by. On Monday he said that he entered law enforcement in 1971 in no small part because it looked like something fun.
“I was 19 when I started and you got to drive fast cars and you got to go on pursuits, and everything was exciting for a young person, at least for me at that time,” Swanson said. “And I enjoyed it up until and including today. It’s the diversity of law enforcement. You go to work and it’s not the same thing every day, day in and day out. Every call is different, every situation is different whether you’re responding to an accident scene or a homicide scene or going on a dog call or an ambulance assist. Everything is different everyday, and it’s a real diverse job, especially in smaller agencies like Stanley County.”
Swanson is also a fascinating insight into the evolution of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, one of South Dakota’s signature events. He patrolled the rally every year from 1978 to 2020.
“The rally is a lot different from 1978 ‘til 2021,” Swanson said. “If they had three blocks of bikes full on Main Street, it was a big rally in ‘78. And most of that time, what you did, you were assigned as a foot patrol officer or a car officer, one or the other. And you would just walk the streets in a group of officers. One officer carried a radio, and he was your life link with everybody else. But there wasn’t near as many people there.”
As Swanson noted, the rally wasn’t as family-friendly in the late 1970s as it is today. When he started working the rally, a lot of the attendees, he said, were members of outlaw motorcycle clubs.
“It was a lot rougher then,” Swanson said. “Nowadays, it’s more or less a family event. You’ll see people with their kids in strollers and infants walking up and down the street. You never would’ve seen that back in the late ‘70s.”
But even back home in Stanley County, there are unique challenges. The expanse of the county makes for occasionally long drives, sometimes from the Lyman County border up to the northern part of the county dozens of miles away. And, of course, being next to the state capital brings in calls as well.
“Stanley County is sort of unique because we do have the same calls that other, larger agencies have, we just don’t have as many of them,” Swanson said. “And we’re also unique in that we live right across the river from Pierre, which has 14,000 people. And as you know, 14,000 people don’t stay on their side of the river, they come over here as well. So it’s really not a real small county because of the city right across the river. And that poses some unique problems where normal counties with the population Stanley County has that are 40, 50 miles away from any larger city or town don’t have the same types of calls that we have.”
But the county is still subject to the same changes in law enforcement as other agencies, numerous as they may be. Like every profession, Swanson said, law enforcement is always changing and what the officers needed to know and do in 1971 has changed “a lot” in the 50 years since.
“You have to be current on everything and you have to basically police your community and your county as the people in the community and the county want you to police it,” Swanson said. “The national scale of law enforcement’s changed a lot in these bigger cities where they’ve had riots and this type of thing. Thank goodness we don’t have that here, yet. I say yet because I don’t know what the future’s going to bring. But we have to be prepared for just about anything and everything. And it’s an exciting profession. If you get into the profession and you like doing it, you will do it for a long time because you like doing what you’re doing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.