Mary Beth Holzwarth
Mary Beth Holzwarth at the causeway in Pierre in February.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

On Wednesday, South Dakota's attorney general announced that he has filled a position to coordinate efforts from state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to tackle alarming rates of Indigenous people going missing or having their deaths remain unsolved.

The attorney general's office has put a new focus on crimes against Native American people, recently hiring two women to address problems Vargo described as interrelated — human trafficking and missing or murdered Indigenous people.

