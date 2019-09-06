South Dakota Air and Army National Guard units continue to earn top honors for performance excellence. They brought home four awards from the 2019 National Guard Association of the United States annual conference in Denver, Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
The Air National Guard's 114th Fighter Wing of Sioux Falls earned the Winston P. Wilson Trophy, presented to the most outstanding Air National Guard flying unit of the year equipped with jet fighter or reconnaissance aircraft.
The South Dakota Army National Guard units once again received awards in all three of the Army categories.
The 139th Brigade Support Battalion of Brookings earned the Maj. Gen. Milton A. Reckord Trophy as the most outstanding Army National Guard battalion in the nation for achieving the highest standards in training and readiness.
The Huron-based Forward Support Company of the 153rd Engineer Battalion earned the General John J. Pershing Plaque for weapons marksmanship. The unit attained the highest figure of merit (highest percentage of assigned members qualified) during annual weapons qualification firing with assigned individual weapons.
The Vermillion-based 730th Area Support Medical Company earned the Certificate of Victory for having the highest overall figure of merit in the nation.
"Units from the South Dakota Air and Army National Guard continue to demonstrate their outstanding performance and excellence in readiness by receiving these prestigious national awards," said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general. "I couldn't be more proud of the Soldiers and Airmen of the South Dakota National Guard."
"Once again the men and women of the South Dakota National Guard have shown they are among the best units across the country," said Governor Kristi Noem. "Receiving these awards is a testament to their commitment, dedication and hard work in maintaining their operational readiness for our state and nation."
