The Four Corners amateur baseball team poses for a photo after defeating Kimball/White Lake in a State qualifying game at Greig Field in Chamberlain.

 Michelle Hand

The 2021 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B State Tournament pairings were released on Sunday afternoon by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association. 32 teams, including Four Corners, will see action in 16 first round games at Cadwell Park in Mitchell this week.

Four Corners, which comes into the game after defeating Kimball/White Lake in a State qualifying game in the District 3 Tournament last week in Chamberlain, will face Wynot on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The State Tournament will run Aug. 4-15.

Too see Full 2021 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B State Tournament First Round Schedule, go to capjournal.com

