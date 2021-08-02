The 2021 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B State Tournament pairings were released on Sunday afternoon by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association. 32 teams, including Four Corners, will see action in 16 first round games at Cadwell Park in Mitchell this week.
Four Corners, which comes into the game after defeating Kimball/White Lake in a State qualifying game in the District 3 Tournament last week in Chamberlain, will face Wynot on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The State Tournament will run Aug. 4-15.
Too see Full 2021 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B State Tournament First Round Schedule, go to capjournal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.