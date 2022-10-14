Missouri Shores
Fundraisers for the House of Hope are more hopeful about getting enough money to build a shelter for domestic violence abuse victims thanks to a $1.1 million grant.

South Dakota Housing’s Board of Commissioners recently awarded Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center a $1.1 million grant for the new two-story, 13 residential-unit shelter and offices in the Pierre area.

