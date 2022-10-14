Fundraisers for the House of Hope are more hopeful about getting enough money to build a shelter for domestic violence abuse victims thanks to a $1.1 million grant.
South Dakota Housing’s Board of Commissioners recently awarded Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center a $1.1 million grant for the new two-story, 13 residential-unit shelter and offices in the Pierre area.
"We are really excited to hear we have been approved for this grant," Sarah Reinhart, executive director of Missouri Shores, said on Friday. "It's something we were waiting for to see if we could move forward with the rest of the project."
The nonprofit serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault with shelter and works to prevent such violence through education, treatment and awareness.
The recent grant puts Missouri Shores within $200,000 of its fundraising goal, Reinhart said.
The agency raised $620,000 in donations and pledges and received a $2 million Community Development Block Grant earlier this year.
The new shelter will replace a building that houses up to nine families and the Missouri Shores offices. The new building will house 11 families and a laundry room on the second floor. Two units for men will be built on the first floor.
The main floor also will house the Missouri Shores offices, kitchen area, living space and dining area.
The shelter is estimated to cost $4 million, Reinhart said.
"That has been about a year and with inflation, we're not sure if that estimate will change," she said. "We anticipate it will increase once we have an architect on board. Once we have that piece in place, we will have a better idea how long construction will take."
Missouri Shores originally planned to break ground this fall and expected it would take 18 months to build the shelter. With labor shortages and supply issues, it could take longer.
"We're anticipating this (completion) happening now by 2024," Reinhart said.
The state Housing Board awarded a total of $5.7 million for the homeless and domestic violence victims. The recipients will receive federal funds through the HOME-American Rescue Plan, a one-time funding appropriated under the HOME Program through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The primary purpose of HOME-ARP is to provide funding to assist those who are homeless and other vulnerable populations through capital investment for affordable rental housing, shelters and supportive services.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
