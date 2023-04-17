Demonstrators

Demonstrators stand outside the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre ahead of the South Dakota Board of Education Standards meeting on April 17, 2023.

 South Dakota Education Association

After almost two years of controversy, nearly 1,300 public comments submitted and hours of public testimony spread across four public hearings, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards has approved changes to the state’s K-12 social studies standards.

The public had its fourth and final opportunity to speak to the board about the changes on Monday at the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre. Educators and children lined the sidewalks outside the hotel on Monday morning in protest of the current draft of the standards.

