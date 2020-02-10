Capitol staff, lawmakers and visitors are being asked to wear tennis shoes Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the South Dakota Capitol.
Members and supporters of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) are striving for all to show support for cancer awareness and medical research.
During South Dakota Cancer Action Day, people will be in the rotunda, hallways and lobbies to advocate that lawmakers prioritize South Dakotan’s health, and make fighting cancer a top priority in 2020. The main time for this awareness-making is from 7 a.m. to noon. Visitors will include cancer patients, survivors, their loved ones and policy experts.
Estimates show there will be 4,960 new cancer cases in the state this year, and the disease will claim 1,690 South Dakotan lives in 2020.
