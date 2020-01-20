Starting Monday, Jan. 13, the day before the start of the 2020 legislative session, the new security program at the state Capitol in Pierre was in use. Installation was completed the week before.
Law enforcement officers from the Department of Public Safety, most of them members of the Highway Patrol, have been working shifts, greeting Capitol workers, lawmakers, guests and the general public.
For people who plan to come through the security system on a regular basis, a free Capitol Access Pass can be applied for through the Highway Patrol. The card proves a background check has been done on that person, and the card, when displayed, allows that person to still go through the security, but not necessarily through the full check.
The full check is similar to what people experience in a federal courthouse or an airport. In a conversational yet professional attitude, members of the security team check visitors visually and with metal-detecting wands, as the visitors’ bags — camera bag, purse, briefcase or other containers — and other items are checked through a conveyor belt fed x-ray machine.
The entire process — including recalling that a combination of keys, watch, ring and belt buckle will set off the wand — takes only a few minutes. Some items, such as a tiny pocket knife, are enough to set off the wand. The Capitol’s north door is the only way in for visitors, though all other doors in the Capitol may be used as exits when visitors leave. State workers based in the Capitol may enter other doors through the use of key-cards that were issued months ago.
Once inside the north door and out of the cold, visitors are directed to their right and into the security room.
Among greetings and friendly conversation, they and their belongings are quickly, though expertly checked. Security members — other than the highway patrol troopers — are ‘armed’ with wands and with discreetly-carried tasers.
“It has been a learning process,” said Darren Hall, supervisor of Capitol Protective Services. “But we are well-staffed with good people and are working with an emphasis on customer service for people coming through.” The program has been fairly well accepted, with no incidents.
“So far, we haven’t had anything that has stood out,” Hall said.
“People are creatures of habit, and this is just a part of change,” said Robert Weinmeister, assistant superintendent of the Highway Patrol. He said that people will become accustomed to the new security, probably fairly quickly.
“The procedure is going pretty much as expected,” said Hall. “Already, now that people are getting used to it, it is running smoother for everybody.”
“The new safety measures we’re implementing are proactive steps to protecting the Capitol and everyone who uses it,” said Public Safety Secretary Craig Price, former superintendent of the Highway Patrol, which long has had troopers on duty near the north door but did not check everyone entering the Capitol. “These improvements will enhance public safety while preserving the accessibility of our statehouse. These security measures are not designed to restrict the public’s access to the Capitol, but to be as least intrusive as possible. We want people to be able to get through the screening quickly while also keeping the Capitol safe for all South Dakotans.”
The security room will be staffed each day, including weekends, during the Capitol’s regular hours when it’s open to the public. The Capitol is open to the public during the legislative session from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday (or when gaveled out if later) and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Hours of operation during the rest of the year are 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; except from, roughly, Thanksgiving through Christmas when it’s open to 10 p.m. each day for the Christmas at the Capitol tree display.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.