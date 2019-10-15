State Capitol to go purple Oct. 27

South Dakota’s State Capitol will turn purple on Sunday, Oct. 27, to honor those who have died, survived, provided care for or lost loved ones to pancreatic cancer.
The Light the Capitol Purple for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness starts at 3 p.m. in the Capitol’s rotunda. It is the first statewide event organized to honor not only the lives lost to pancreatic cancer, but also to pay tribute to the survivors, patients, caregivers and families as well.
“This is a type of cancer that unfortunately has become a common form, especially in people at a younger age,” said organizer John Moisan, Fort Pierre. Moisan is a pancreatic cancer survivor.
According to the Cancer Statistics Center, the estimated number of pancreatic cancer deaths in South Dakota could be 130 for 2019. Used as an average, that would make approximately 1,300 pancreatic cancer deaths over the last 10 years.
Pierre physician Dr. Tom Huber is the event’s master of ceremonies. Music is provided by the T.F. Riggs High School Chamber Choir. Dr. James Szana will provide piano prelude music. Accompanists are Karen Lindbloom, piano, and Randy Royer, guitar. In previous years, luminarias have filled the rotunda.
This year’s guest speaker is Dr. Joshua Reineke, a pancreatic cancer researcher at South Dakota State University.
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Moisan said the Light the Capitol Purple event, now in its fifth year, is designed to bring awareness to all of those impacted by any type of cancer, especially pancreatic cancer.
“Until you, a loved one or a friend has dealt with cancer, you don’t truly understand how it changes your life,” said Moisan. “This event is a way to honor those we have lost, but also those who continue to fight every day, and those who care for them.”
