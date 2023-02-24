The Business Legislative Advocate award was presented by SD Chamber President David Owen to Dana J. Dykhouse, CEO, First PREMIER Bank, Sioux Falls, to honor his passion for education and his instrumental role in creating many scholarship opportunities in South Dakota, including the needs-based South Dakota Freedom Scholarship, assisting the state’s workforce.
On his father’s behalf, Blake Dean accepted the award honoring his father, Greg Dean's, career that spanned work with the South Dakota Centennial Commission; serving as a senior policy advisor to Governors George Mickelson and Walter Dale Miller.
If you ask David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, what brought on recent winter weather, he’d say it was their conference at the Ramkota.
He, along with a handful of lobbyists, made up their legislative briefing. As part of their presentation in the amphitheater, he touched on bills that didn’t survive crossover day. Among them were the elimination of the state grocery tax as well as paid family leave, two of governor Noem’s keystone issues mentioned during her December budget address. Owen took exception to how little of a fight Noem’s office put up for the state grocery tax initiative.
“I would think that the Governor’s office would have an opportunity, with titles lying around and arguments to be made that a skilled legislative team could make their argument and resurrect that. It’s possible,” Owen said.
He said the governor’s team doesn’t possess the level of skill necessary to keep the grocery tax elimination bill alive.
Neil Bradley, Chief Policy Officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce made an appearance online to speak on state and national economic affairs. He explained how there are plenty of jobs available, just not enough people willing to fill them.
“South Dakota has never had an unemployment rate as low as it is today,” Bradley said.
Later that evening, various members of the state legislature gathered to recognize the Chamber’s award winners. Their Distinguished Legislative Service award was given to Attorney General Marty Jackley, Representative Gary Cammack, former legislator Deb Peters, former South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director Shawn Lyons, Bureau of Administration Deputy Commissioner Andy Gerlach and Department of Revenue Business Tax Division Director Doug Schinkel. Together they successfully argued what is known as the Wayfair Decision before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Jackley credited the partnership between government and private agencies. While he said that some didn’t feel he was the right person to argue for the state, he thanked his team for having his back.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., gave the speech to introduce Deb Bowman, Doneen Hollingsworth, Pam Roberts and Sandra Zinter, recipients of the Outstanding Public Service award. Before talking about them, he wanted to highlight the work the Distinguished Legislative Service award recipients put in.
“You put us back on a fair basis again with other states. You made it so we could keep tax bases low,” Rounds said.
Rounds then spoke about how these women were trailblazers, being some of the first women to break the glass ceiling in South Dakota’s legislature.
“Combined, these women have already served the state of South Dakota in various capacities for more than 100 years,” Rounds said.
Having worked with them, Rounds explained they were strong, independent women who challenged the status quo.
“Now I have to admit, getting in the way of any of these women could scare me,” Rounds said.
After Rounds sang the praises of each of the four recipients, he wrapped up his speech with a closing thought.
“What these four women have accomplished is remarkable. But what makes it even more remarkable is that they were able to be so successful in the 1980s, the 1990s and the early 2000s. If you recall, during the same time there were very few board groups that had women in them. They were predominantly all filled with men. Yet in South Dakota, these four strong women made up nearly one third of my cabinet. Like I said earlier, these women blazed trails,” Rounds said.
Upon accepting the award, Pam Roberts thanked Owen for his support.
“In really hard times, you helped us out so much,” Roberts said.
