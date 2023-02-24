If you ask David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, what brought on recent winter weather, he’d say it was their conference at the Ramkota.

He, along with a handful of lobbyists, made up their legislative briefing. As part of their presentation in the amphitheater, he touched on bills that didn’t survive crossover day. Among them were the elimination of the state grocery tax as well as paid family leave, two of governor Noem’s keystone issues mentioned during her December budget address. Owen took exception to how little of a fight Noem’s office put up for the state grocery tax initiative.

