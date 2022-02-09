The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission denied Larry Steffen's petition to expand the Oahe Dam State Waterfowl Refuge, creating a no-waterfowl-hunting area near Pierre for 50 years. But the commission does want to hear from the public on Steffen's idea to expand the refuge area.
Steffen, president of the Migratory Bird Association of South Dakota and vice-president of Steffen Brothers Outdoor Expeditions of Pierre, petitioned to restrict waterfowl hunting in the expanded area with a desire to increase "waterfowl hunting in the Pierre/Ft. Pierre area."
The commission denied the petition due to its 50-year clause. But the commission did develop a proposal that included the addition to the Oahe Dam refuge Steffen requested and found it deserved a public hearing.
Game, Fish and Parks wildlife program administrator Chad Switzer told the Capital Journal in an email that it's unknown if the proposed refuge change would enhance waterfowl hunting opportunities in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas more than the current public hunting opportunities that would be lost.
"In addition, the total area in the proposed refuge expansion and removal of public access for waterfowl hunting opportunities is 14,768 acres; a 444 percent increase in size that includes 11,704 acres of water and 3,064 acres of land," he said. "The proposed refuge expansion would remove shoreline hunting that includes 24.2 miles upstream and 24.5 miles downstream of Oahe Dam."
The proposed expansion of the Oahe Dam State Waterfowl Refuge would include Lake Oahe's water and all the Game, Fish and Parks and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owned and managed lands. The proposed boundary would be south and west of S.D. Highway 1804 and north and east of S.D. Highway 1806 from the current refuge boundary upstream of Oahe Dam to the east boundary of Peoria Flats State Waterfowl Refuge, and the waterline from the downstream point at LaFramboise Island to the downstream point at Farm Island.
Switzer said it's always difficult estimating an economic and fiscal impact.
"I cannot think of any positive or negative impact that this increase in the boundary would affect."
But Steffen found the expansion could impact geese counts in the area.
"After years and years of declining numbers of geese coming to Pierre, we all think it's a lot of pressure, and they just don't allow these geese to sit on the ground and have a safe resting place on the water," Steffen said. "We just want to give the geese more place to sit on the water where they are protected. Keep them on the water and keep them in the area."
Steffen said the refuge area has to be a good opportunity for the waterfowl to be safe, and the nearby hunting area has to be a good opportunity for hunters. He said that if the Game, Fish and Parks makes hunters stay on top of the hill all the way around there, that will open up miles of excellent waterfowl hunting.
"We are not completely on the whole deal with the setup the way it is. We are thinking about maybe going half the river," Steffen said. "That property needs to be set up correctly. It's all public ground around there. You don't have to take all the top of a hill and stuff like that away. Have the shooting right along the top. That is one of the best public hunting areas there is if there's geese down there — if you manage it right. That's the problem with the Game, Fish and Parks. They do not manage the hunting — they manage selling licenses."
Steffen said that the birds would be sitting on the water and would have to go feed somewhere. The restricted areas would be where the geese are safe and protected, and the top of the surrounding hills would be good for hunting.
"It opens up more opportunities," he said. "You have to give these geese a safety zone."
