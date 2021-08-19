Local artists could find some extra money available through the National Endowment for the Arts’ portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds as the South Dakota Arts Council opens up grant applications.
Arts Council Executive Director Patrick Baker told the Capital Journal that arts and culture nonprofits, as well as qualifying government bodies, are eligible for the funding, which requires grant submissions by Oct. 8.
“What we have right now is we have a combination of funds through the National Endowment for the Arts as well as some funds that came from the South Dakota state legislature at the tail end of last session,” he said.
The money from the state legislature amounts to $250,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — CARES — funding, Baker said. The federal money amounts to about $700,000.
“We expect to award approximately 100 grants with those funds,” he said. “And actually those 100 that I’m discussing would be grants directly to arts organizations, arts or cultural organizations. Then, in addition, with some of the money from the legislature, through a partnership with Arts South Dakota, which is a statewide non-profit arts and service organization, that funding will also be used (toward) direct artist relief funding. Now, details on that program haven’t been released yet, so that will add to the additional number of grants.”
Baker said Arts Council grants typically go to 501©(3) non-profits, units of government, non-profit higher learning institutions and tribal governments. For the grants at hand, the council is requiring successful applicants to be “predominately” dedicated to arts and culture.
“Arts must be in the mission statement of the applicant organization to receive these pandemic relief funds and about 50 percent of their programming or more would need to be arts related,” he said. “So you can say where that would remove a number of, let’s say, units of government from contention. We also feel that they have access to ARP funding down different avenues other than through the state arts agency.”
Baker gave two Pierre-area examples of bodies that could apply for pandemic relief — Pierre Players, which receives an annual operating support grant through the Arts Council and the Short Grass Arts Council, which meets the eligibility requirements as a 501©(3) non-profit arts organization.
“There are some parks and recreation departments in various cities that do have an arts focus, so it’s not impossible that a unit of government might... be able to apply for one of these, but it would probably be unusual, because, of course, most units of government, they’re not focused on the arts or they’re maybe multidisciplinary or they do a number of different functions and the arts would just be one of those,” he said.
City of Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp confirmed to the Capital Journal that the city government is not planning on applying for any grant funding related to the arts.
“It would have to be like an outside agency that we’re affiliated with, because the city doesn’t do any direct arts programming,” Bohnenkamp said.
Baker said he hopes the funding allows a “safety net” for South Dakota arts organizations in the time to come before the pandemic fades.
He said art and cultural organizations are the heart of South Dakota’s communities and he found they opportunities for people to connect with their neighbors and experience art and creative expressions.
“The arts attract visitors and spending that help our communities thrive and of course make South Dakota a more beautiful place,” Baker said. “That’s really why we see these pandemic relief funds as really being important for the arts sector in South Dakota because we know that we’re still in a very delicate position with the pandemic right now. We are seeing some organizations as of this summer returning to some normalcy of programming, but a little bit tentatively. So these funds are going to help keep these types of organizations in a position to be able to do the work that they do, but doing it with safety in mind and giving them just a bit of a safety net for their own operation to help keep them operating strong until the pandemic does subside.”
