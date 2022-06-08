The state expects South Dakota’s tourism to exceed last year’s record-breaking numbers despite gas prices and inflation rates on the rise. The South Dakota Department of Tourism kicked off the season with 605 day on June 5, a statewide celebration of South Dakota’s attractions big and small.
Tourism Department Global Media and Public Relations Director Katlyn Svendsen said that they expect to have a good year for tourism.
“We are expecting a solid year for tourism across the state of South Dakota. What we’re still seeing is a pent up demand for travel,” Svendsen said.
Svendsen said that this demand comes from the lack of traveling in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Of course, over the last few years people were a little bit more cooped up and now they’re looking forward to getting out and exploring new places,” she said.
Missouri River Tourism Executive Director Lyssa Bruzelius said that she’s expecting even more tourism than last year.
“I do expect more tourism this year. I mean the numbers last year from South Dakota they were just outstanding. So I do believe that this year is going to be a great year for South Dakota,” Bruzelius said.
The Tourism Department found that visitors that came to the state spent $4.4 billion last year which is up 30 percent from 2020.
“People are feeling even more confident than in 2021, that number is incredible,” Svendsen said. “That means we’re putting dollars into the economy in South Dakota, they’re going straight to communities and funding valuable services.”
That’s not to say that South Dakota tourism won’t face some new challenges this year, especially with rising gas prices.
“Gas prices will continue to be a challenge as we come into the peak of summer season and gas prices are extremely high,” Svendsen said.
Fortunately for South Dakota, it doesn’t seem like gas prices will stop travelers this summer.
“What we are seeing is people still willing to travel despite those high gas prices and they are choosing to make other adjustments on their trip as needed,” Svendsen said.
Bruzelius said that a lot of travelers are getting more crafty about how they want to vacation in order to accommodate their trip because of higher gas prices.
“So if they want to take longer trips they might decide to go camping instead of staying at an expensive hotel or they might decide to pack a cooler instead of eating out,” Bruzelius said.
Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism and Marketing Micah Palmer said that the great thing about Pierre in this situation is that it’s fairly quick to get from place to place when here.
“The nice thing about Pierre being a small town is it’s kind of a blessing that it takes about five minutes to get anywhere. But especially with the beautiful weather we have throughout the tourism season, the different outdoor activities, and the events we do, it’s all within walking distance. So as long as people can get here I think we have the available resources that take a little less time being in the car,” Palmer said.
Another problem tourism faces is labor shortages and limited space among really popular tourism destinations.
“There’s a great amount of interest in our state, but we are faced with a great amount of labor shortages and business owners are struggling to figure out how they can employ people and keep operations going,” Svendsen said.
Palmer said that because there is a higher demand for traveling, especially outdoors places are getting more visitors than usual.
“More people are wanting to get outdoors specifically for their vacations. I know national parks and state parks have been hit really hard the last couple of years, but I would say things are bulking up faster than usual,” Palmer said.
Svendsen said one way they are looking to combat these problems is by getting people to travel to other areas of the state.
“One aspect we’re looking at is dispersing visitors across the state in an even more powerful and strategic way. So what we want to do is get people off the beaten path,” Svendsen explained. “We want to send them to all corners of the state, because while some areas are experiencing a high load of tourism there are other areas of the state, other state parks for instance that have openings.”
Svendsen said that by doing this it relieves other high density areas and gives people a chance to see something new. And 605 day is one of those promotions that gives tourists and South Dakota residents a chance to explore other areas of the state that might not be as talked about.
“605 day is really just a fun day to celebrate all the things that South Dakotans love about their state,” Svendsen said. “It’s representative of the fact that people are looking to experience more than beautiful sights and engaging attractions. What they’re looking for is a sense of culture.”
Bruzelius said that it’s also great for residents because they get to promote their state and it’s hidden gems that most tourists maybe don’t see.
“I think 605 day is fun for residents, I think that it’s something even locals can feel a part of and because of that there’s a lot of local promotion for our state and people sharing about what they love about it,” Bruzelius said.
Pierre itself has many great attractions that tourism departments feel bring people to the area for things like 605 Day.
“Pierre is a phenomenal place, of course you have its natural assets that this community has like the river and the state parks and all the outdoor recreation that there is too,” Svendsen said. “There’s great museums in town and the state Capitol is a beautiful amenity that Pierre can be proud of.”
Bruzelius said that the Missouri River itself offers great views and activities.
“There are so many views along the Missouri River to see if you’re ever looking for a quiet place to enjoy nature and the Missouri River trails are just blossoming with beautiful scenery,” Bruzelius said.
Svendson said that really the message behind 605 is that South Dakota is a welcoming place for tourists no matter where you visit.
“The greatest asset that we have in our state is how welcoming people are. The warm hospitality that’s delivered and the friendliness in communities, we love to use 605 day to rally behind that mentality,” Svendsen said. “No matter where you’re from in South Dakota you can have a sense of pride and really share that.”
