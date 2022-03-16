As temperatures warm, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department anticipates 2022 will provide good fishing in the Missouri River as walleye numbers rebound since the 2011 flood.
Game, Fish and Parks aquatic section chief John Lott said the department had seen plenty of improvement at Lake Oahe.
“The flood of 2011 really set Oahe back in the quality of the fishing,” he said. “We had that also happen in 1997 and 1998. The reason being, with the releasing of all that water, especially during the middle of summer, we lose a lot of our rainbow smelt and lake herring, and that’s the main source of food for our walleyes, especially the larger ones. So we lose a lot of the walleyes, basically, from starvation. We had smaller fish out there still, but it takes some time to rebuild the population.”
Game, Fish and Parks fisheries supervisor Mike Smith agreed that at Lake Sharpe and Lake Oahe — walleye is king. Oahe has earned a reputation as almost a walleye trophy fishery. Smith hesitated to predict how the catching would be but said the walleye would be there to catch.
“What I can tell you is surveys last year showed a pretty healthy walleye population on both Oahe and Sharpe, especially our larger fish,” Smith said. “One way we judge that is by fish condition, basically the fatness of the fish compared to its length, and the majority of our fish over 20 inches in length had a really good condition factor.”
The entire Missouri River system’s fishing is improving and reestablishing its walleye reputation. Lott found it’s “very good” right now and recovered well.
“Since 2011, we’ve had an increase in smelt and herring and seen an increase in walleye,” he said. “We’ve had some walleye stockings that have contributed very well to the lower half of the reservoir. Walleye are growing well and healthy. Generally, it’s been improving well since the flood. Lake Oahe historically was considered a destination lake for walleye fishing, where people are specifically traveling to. We are regaining that notoriety.”
But Lott found there is more to having a good outing than fish being in the water.
“You have to have your hand on the pulse of the fishery,” he said. “You have to go a lot yourself or know somebody who is up on where the fish are biting. For diehard anglers, their information exchange is a big thing. The tailrace is probably the best-known spot for shore fishing for walleye and catfish. The smelt coming through the tailrace are very good for shore fishing, especially during the twilight periods.”
Smith said that Lake Sharpe is a “walleye factory.” He added there is usually plenty of food for walleyes with gizzard shad fish as their primary prey.
But, when the weather gets especially cold, the shad die off. It’s feast or famine out there, Smith said. It takes about three years for a walleye to grow to around 15 inches in length, and then because of the feast or famine environment, they remain around that size.
“It’s really difficult for walleye to grow over 20 inches in Lake Sharpe just because of that prey base,” Smith said. “But there are consistently large numbers of fish in those smaller size classes. Based on last year, I would expect walleye fishing to be great in Lake Sharpe again.”
There is one difficulty for anglers trying to get at the walleye.
Lott said annual angler surveys at lakes Sharpe, Oahe and Francis Case found most walleye fishing is boat-based. He said 70-80 percent of anglers target walleye, especially those on boats.
Ice fishing could provide increased access without an expensive boat — when the season is right.
“We’ve really seen ice fishing take off the last few years,” Lott said. “In the last decade with UTV and 4-wheelers, more of those are able to haul shacks behind, more of those really nice sleeper shacks that double for campers for people. There’s new technology — from ice augers, lures to fish-finders. If you’re ice fishing, fish-finders are extremely effective.”
He added the equipment is nice but not a necessity.
Local fish
There are many reasons people target walleyes during their fishing trips. But Lott found a good reason for their popularity — they make good eating.
He said walleye is relatively easy to clean, less fishy tasting and compared to other species, like bass, salmon, pike, catfish and different panfish, walleyes aren’t known for their fight.
Smith said a walleye’s clean white flesh makes for excellent table fare, but he noted Lake Oahe’s salmon is also a big draw.
“It is one of the only areas of the country outside of the Great Lakes and the Pacific Northwest where you can target salmon,” he said.
Lott added that salmon is also mostly boat fishing, except for fall opportunities when mature fish begin looking for shallow spawning locations.
Smith said that bass is also a growing target fish for the river area near Pierre. He noted that the Bassmaster Elite Series fishing tournament is returning to Lake Oahe for the second time in five years, on Aug. 18-21.
“Smallmouth bass are definitely up and coming in this part of the state,” Smith said. “A lot of anglers are targeting those. I think that is because they are a hard-fighting fish. We do have some great panfish populations in our Fort Pierre National Grassland ponds and some of the smaller water bodies outside of the river — bluegill, crappie, perch and others.”
Smith found this is probably because these species offer more shoreline access.
“At those small fisheries, you can drive right up to a parking spot, walk in a little ways, and you’re fishing right there,” Smith said. “It’s easier for folks with small children to do that, and the gear is a lot cheaper. It’s quicker and easier to get to fishing on some of these smaller water bodies.”
He added the small fisheries are also great ice fishing locations.
Lott noted that while the drought isn’t good, the lack of snow didn’t hinder plant photosynthesis in local waters, which benefited fish.
Hitting the water
Smith found the easy-access fishing for people and kids in Pierre, often within walking or biking distance, is commendable.
“We have one great resource right here in town, Mickelson Pond, sometimes called the Fourth Street Pond, by the state health lab,” Smith said. “We stock a lot of different species throughout the year, for kids right there in the area and for adults coming out — it’s really easy access. It’s absolutely open to everyone, and we encourage everyone to fish there. It’s for grow-and-take fishing — when we put something in there, it might grow for a little bit, and we hope somebody will harvest it and take it home.”
Lott found fishing is a good way to beat the winter doldrums. And Smith said studies show an important aspect to good fishing trips and making someone a lifelong angler is catching a fish the first time out.
“Get somewhere where they are having a bite going on, for a child to catch a fish. A lot of our smaller water bodies offer that opportunity,” Smith said. “Don’t overthink it. You don’t need to spend a lot of money on gear. If you are just starting out or getting back into it, keep it simple. Get your basic equipment that you need, and get out there and start fishing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.