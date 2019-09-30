The South Dakota State Fair has come to a close for the 2019 4-H year.

4-H members from the Prairie Winds 4-H Program (Stanley and Hughes counties) participated in the various 4-H livestock shows, special foods contest, public presentation contest, fashion revue and display exhibits.

Results of the 2019 South Dakota State Fair 4-H

Evelyn Allen – clothing, 3 purples; photography, purple; visual arts, red.

Nora Allen – clothing, purple & blue; foods & nutrition, purple; photography, red; visual arts, 2 blues.

Jayce Beastrom – breeding sheep, 2 purples; grand champion targhee breeding ram; grand champion targhee breeding ewe & 3rd place overall breeding ewe; market sheep, blue.

Jayna Blume – beef, purple; clothing, 2 purples; fitness & sports, purple; home environment, purple; photography, purple & red; veterinary science, purple; visual arts, purple & blue; special foods, purple; public presentation, blue; fashion revue, 3 purples; breeding beef, 3 purples; beginner showmanship, blue; beginner livestock skill-a-thon, 4th place individual overall.

Max Brosz – dog rally, blue; dog obedience, blue; dog agility on leash, red; dog showmanship novice, red.

Sorrine Ekle – dog agility on leash, blue; dog showmanship novice, blue; dog obedience, blue; dog rally, purple.

Dalton Eldridge – market sheep, 3 blues.

Jesse Eldridge – market beef, purple; junior beef showmanship, blue.

Mataya Geppert – market beef, purple & grand champion shorthorn plus steer.

Allison Glodt – photography, 2 purples, judge’s choice award & blue; community service, purple.

Carson Glodt – visual arts, purple.

Jace Hand – home environment, purple; photography, 2 blues; visual arts, 3 purples.

Jasmine Hays – child development, blue; graphic design, white; visual arts, 4 purples & 3 blues; dog agility on leash, blue; dog rally, purple.

Jessica Hays – clothing, purple & red; home environment, blue; visual arts, 5 purples; special foods, purple; dog agility, purple; dog showmanship open, purple.

Josiah Hays – clothing, blue; hobbies & collections, blue; wood science, purple.

Joe Hoffman – dairy goat, purple & blue.

Morgan Hoffman – visual arts, purple & red; dairy goat, 2 blues.

Max Hunsley – dog agility, blue; dog rally, purple; dog showmanship, blue.

Noah Johnson – range sciences & pasture management, blue.

Jenna Kruger – home environment, blue & red; photography, 5 reds; visual arts, 2 purples & blue; rabbits, 4 purples & 2 blues; junior rabbit showmanship, purple; horse, blue, red & white; hippology, 2nd place junior individual overall.

Adisyn Kuxhaus – horse, purple & white; hippology, 4th place senior individual overall.

Hailey Ludwig – home environment, purple & 2 blues; visual arts, blue.

Erin Maher – dog obedience, purple; dog rally, blue; dog agility, blue.

Rowdy Menning – photography, blue; visual arts, 3 purples, blue & red.

Johnathon Neuharth – home environment, purple; photography, 4 purples & 2 reds; range sciences & pasture management, blue; visual arts, purple & blue; poultry, blue; reserve champion beginner poultry judging; public presentation, purple.

Justin Neuharth – home environment, purple; photography, 4 purples, 2 blues & white; visual arts, 2 purples; poultry, purple; public presentation, purple.

Tessa Peterson – visual arts, 2 purples.

Tyson Peterson – visual arts, blue & red.

Amber Roman – horse, purple, blue & red.

Shelby Roman – hippology, 5th place senior individual overall.

Grace Sargent – photography, 2 purples & 4 blues.

Talia Schmitt – poultry & eggs, blue; visual arts, 2 purples.

Hannah Schochenmaier – photography, purple.

Malia Schumacher – clothing, purple & blue; hobbies & collections, blue; home environment, blue; photography, purple, blue & red; visual arts, 2 purples; special foods, purple; fashion revue, 2 purples; dog rally, blue; dog showmanship open, blue; dog obedience, blue; dog agility off leash, white.

Alee Smith – welding science, 2 purples; rabbits, 4 purples, 2 blues, 2 reds & white; best of breed holland lop, senior doe 5th overall; best of breed Netherland Dwarf, senior buck 4th overall; senior rabbit showmanship, purple.

Breanna Tedrow – horse, purple, blue & red; 3rd place beginner western showmanship.

Blake Tostenson – hobbies & collections, purple; visual arts, 2 purples.

Kaylee Tostenson – clothing, 2 purples; home environment, purple; visual arts, 2 purples; fashion revue, purple.

Selina Valeros – home environment, blue; 6 purples; blue & 2 reds; special foods, purple.

Reece Van Der Berg – hobbies & collections, purple; home environment, purple & blue; visual arts, purple.

Joseph Ward – aerospace & rocketry, blue.

