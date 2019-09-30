The South Dakota State Fair has come to a close for the 2019 4-H year.
4-H members from the Prairie Winds 4-H Program (Stanley and Hughes counties) participated in the various 4-H livestock shows, special foods contest, public presentation contest, fashion revue and display exhibits.
Results of the 2019 South Dakota State Fair 4-H
Evelyn Allen – clothing, 3 purples; photography, purple; visual arts, red.
Nora Allen – clothing, purple & blue; foods & nutrition, purple; photography, red; visual arts, 2 blues.
Jayce Beastrom – breeding sheep, 2 purples; grand champion targhee breeding ram; grand champion targhee breeding ewe & 3rd place overall breeding ewe; market sheep, blue.
Jayna Blume – beef, purple; clothing, 2 purples; fitness & sports, purple; home environment, purple; photography, purple & red; veterinary science, purple; visual arts, purple & blue; special foods, purple; public presentation, blue; fashion revue, 3 purples; breeding beef, 3 purples; beginner showmanship, blue; beginner livestock skill-a-thon, 4th place individual overall.
Max Brosz – dog rally, blue; dog obedience, blue; dog agility on leash, red; dog showmanship novice, red.
Sorrine Ekle – dog agility on leash, blue; dog showmanship novice, blue; dog obedience, blue; dog rally, purple.
Dalton Eldridge – market sheep, 3 blues.
Jesse Eldridge – market beef, purple; junior beef showmanship, blue.
Mataya Geppert – market beef, purple & grand champion shorthorn plus steer.
Allison Glodt – photography, 2 purples, judge’s choice award & blue; community service, purple.
Carson Glodt – visual arts, purple.
Jace Hand – home environment, purple; photography, 2 blues; visual arts, 3 purples.
Jasmine Hays – child development, blue; graphic design, white; visual arts, 4 purples & 3 blues; dog agility on leash, blue; dog rally, purple.
Jessica Hays – clothing, purple & red; home environment, blue; visual arts, 5 purples; special foods, purple; dog agility, purple; dog showmanship open, purple.
Josiah Hays – clothing, blue; hobbies & collections, blue; wood science, purple.
Joe Hoffman – dairy goat, purple & blue.
Morgan Hoffman – visual arts, purple & red; dairy goat, 2 blues.
Max Hunsley – dog agility, blue; dog rally, purple; dog showmanship, blue.
Noah Johnson – range sciences & pasture management, blue.
Jenna Kruger – home environment, blue & red; photography, 5 reds; visual arts, 2 purples & blue; rabbits, 4 purples & 2 blues; junior rabbit showmanship, purple; horse, blue, red & white; hippology, 2nd place junior individual overall.
Adisyn Kuxhaus – horse, purple & white; hippology, 4th place senior individual overall.
Hailey Ludwig – home environment, purple & 2 blues; visual arts, blue.
Erin Maher – dog obedience, purple; dog rally, blue; dog agility, blue.
Rowdy Menning – photography, blue; visual arts, 3 purples, blue & red.
Johnathon Neuharth – home environment, purple; photography, 4 purples & 2 reds; range sciences & pasture management, blue; visual arts, purple & blue; poultry, blue; reserve champion beginner poultry judging; public presentation, purple.
Justin Neuharth – home environment, purple; photography, 4 purples, 2 blues & white; visual arts, 2 purples; poultry, purple; public presentation, purple.
Tessa Peterson – visual arts, 2 purples.
Tyson Peterson – visual arts, blue & red.
Amber Roman – horse, purple, blue & red.
Shelby Roman – hippology, 5th place senior individual overall.
Grace Sargent – photography, 2 purples & 4 blues.
Talia Schmitt – poultry & eggs, blue; visual arts, 2 purples.
Hannah Schochenmaier – photography, purple.
Malia Schumacher – clothing, purple & blue; hobbies & collections, blue; home environment, blue; photography, purple, blue & red; visual arts, 2 purples; special foods, purple; fashion revue, 2 purples; dog rally, blue; dog showmanship open, blue; dog obedience, blue; dog agility off leash, white.
Alee Smith – welding science, 2 purples; rabbits, 4 purples, 2 blues, 2 reds & white; best of breed holland lop, senior doe 5th overall; best of breed Netherland Dwarf, senior buck 4th overall; senior rabbit showmanship, purple.
Breanna Tedrow – horse, purple, blue & red; 3rd place beginner western showmanship.
Blake Tostenson – hobbies & collections, purple; visual arts, 2 purples.
Kaylee Tostenson – clothing, 2 purples; home environment, purple; visual arts, 2 purples; fashion revue, purple.
Selina Valeros – home environment, blue; 6 purples; blue & 2 reds; special foods, purple.
Reece Van Der Berg – hobbies & collections, purple; home environment, purple & blue; visual arts, purple.
Joseph Ward – aerospace & rocketry, blue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.