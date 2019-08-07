While the deadline to register for federal disaster assistance has passed, the state, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other federal partners continue to work on recovery for South Dakota communities impacted by the severe storms and flooding in April and May.
Residents who registered with FEMA can call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) to get answers to questions about their application. They also can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov to check the status of an application.
Three Disaster Recovery Centers will continue operating until 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Charles Mix County, Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Reservation.
The June 7 federal disaster declaration authorized FEMA Individual Assistance to households in Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hutchinson, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd, Turner, Yankton, Ziebach counties; Pine Ridge Reservation; Rosebud Reservation; Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.
FEMA has provided more than $1.7 million in grants to homeowners and renters as of Aug. 6, including $1.4 million for home repair or replacement and rental expenses and $347,000 for repair or replacement of personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, moving expenses and other disaster-related needs.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $3.1 million in low-interest disaster loans for businesses and residents.
The National Flood Insurance Program received 222 claims and paid $3.7 million to policyholders statewide as of Aug. 6.
Since June 7, more than 2,000 South Dakotans have contacted FEMA for information, referrals or potential disaster assistance. FEMA housing inspectors have completed 1,872 inspections (97 percent) of homes damaged in the disaster.
As the recovery process continues, the State of South Dakota and FEMA are working with communities to process requests for reimbursement for damage to public facilities and to reimburse costs of emergency services and debris removal under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.
