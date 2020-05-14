282 South Dakota FFA members received their State FFA Degree at the 92nd South Dakota State FFA Convention, May 13.
Of the 282 FFA members who received their State FFA Degree, regional students include Highmore's Chesney Effling, and Gettysburg's Hunter Eide, Beth Nagel and Cody Simon.
The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association. The requirements for this degree include:
- Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000, or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.
- Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten procedures of Parliamentary Law, giving a six-minute speech on an agriculture or FFA-related topic and serving as an officer, committee chairperson or participating member of a chapter committee.
- Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.
As a special project of the SD FFA Foundation, South Dakota FFA members will receive the golden charm of the State Degree and a framed certificate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.