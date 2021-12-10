South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon is exiting the Noem administration to enter the private sector effective Jan. 7, according to a Friday press release from the Governor's Office.
South Dakota Department of Health spokesperson Daniel Bucheli told the Capital Journal that Malsam-Rysdon will become Vice President of Public Policy for Avera Health on Jan. 10.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the Department of Health the last seven years, and for Governor Noem’s leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Malsam-Rysdon said in a Friday press release. “The employees of the Department of Health are some of the best public servants in the state, and I am grateful for their hard work on behalf of people in South Dakota.”
Malsam-Rysdon previously served as senior advisor to Gov. Dennis Daugaard, Secretary of the Department of Social Services, Deputy Secretary of Social Services, and Director of the Divisions of Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities in the Department of Human Services. She began serving as Secretary of the Department of Health in 2015.
Division Director for Administration Joan Adam of the Department of Health will take over Malsam-Rysdon's position on an interim basis. Adam has been with the department for two decades, including 11 years as Division Director for Administration.
