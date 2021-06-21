Ashlyn Goven

Ashlyn Goven of Rozet, WY competes in barrel racing at the 2020 NHSFR.

Lincoln, Neb. – The week of July 18-24, the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds in Lincoln will be host to the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR), a seven-day, international rodeo competition. High school rodeo athletes competing in the NHSFR are determined by state finals competitions, many of which occur in May and June.

As the official world championship for high school rodeo athletes, the NHSFR has the largest number of contestants of any rodeo in the world, bringing together nearly 1,700 National High School Rodeo Association athletes from 43 states.

“The Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds and the city of Lincoln are ideal for rodeo fans and competitors alike, providing a traditional and exciting experience at the outdoor venue’s state-of-the-art facilities,” said Hoyt Kraeger, NHSFR alumnus and Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds Business Development Manager. “We have completed $7 million in renovations with the NHSFR in mind, including grounds improvements, additional campsites, an expanded outdoor multi-purpose arena and a new, covered grandstand.”

NHSFR competitions include:

Bull Riding

Bareback Riding

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tie-Down Roping

Breakaway Roping

Steer Wrestling

Goat Tying

Pole Bending

Barrel Racing

Cutting

Reined Cow Horse

Queen Contest

Trap Shooting

Light Rifle

Tickets are available at nhsfrlincoln.org and will be sold on-site at the event.

Throughout the weeklong event, the on-site NHSFR Lincoln Rodeo & Horse Expo at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds will be FREE for visitors, no ticket necessary. The region’s largest Western and equine shopping event, the Rodeo and Horse Expo will feature more than 100 vendors.

Ahead of the main events, Welcome to Lincoln Day on Saturday, July 17 will feature a celebration for visitors and mark the beginning of the rodeo competition.

