The State High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds started on Tuesday. Only three events were completed fully as of Friday morning.
Pierre T.F. Riggs student Layni Stevens led the way by placing fifth in girl’s cutting after earning a final score of 64.5. Blunt’s Paden Belkham placed sixth in boy’s cutting after getting a final score of 58. Stevens placed 12th in reined cow horse, while Belkham finished 23rd.
Action at the State High School Finals Rodeo will continue through the weekend, with the final performance to be held on Saturday. The final performance is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
