A photo display at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre highlights South Dakota women. March is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation to celebrate women’s contributions to American history.
According to Jeff Mammenga with th Center, the photographs were selected from images available in the South Dakota Digital Archives. They include Della Todd in a racecar, Alice A. Tollefson campaigning in Spink County in 1910, and Mabel Strickland at a rodeo in Belle Fourche.
The digitized photographs are part of the online database of historical content available at the archives, including land survey records, manuscripts, government records, and more than 69,000 photographs. The display is available through March 31. The archives include many women’s collections, including correspondence, diaries, and organizational records that document the significant contributions women have made in South Dakota.
“The photographs are one example of the wide variety of women’s collections available at the State Archives and a perfect way to highlight the importance of women’s contributions to South Dakota during Women’s History Month,” said State Archivist Chelle Somsen.
