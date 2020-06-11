State Historical Society exhibit “Silent Silos” wins AASLH Award of Excellence

The Museum of the South Dakota State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre has earned an Award of Excellence for the exhibit “Silent Silos: South Dakota’s Missile Range.”
The American Association for State and Local History’s Leadership in History Awards, now in its 75th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.
The award-winning exhibit is the culmination of nearly two years of work by the museum staff. It is the first-ever collaboration between the state museum and the National Park Service’s Minuteman Missile National Historic Site near the town of Philip. The exhibit focuses on the story of South Dakota’s missile field and the missileers who operated the silos. It gives the first look that many South Dakotans have at the equipment and materials underground, from the launch keys to uniforms.
“I would be remiss if I did not thank Superintendent Eric Leonard and his staff at the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site for their partnership,” said Jay Smith, museum director. “It was a true collaboration between our institutions, and we are delighted to share the results with the public.”
“Silent Silos” will be on display at the Cultural Heritage Center through February 2021.
The museum, as of June 15, is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT, Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays and most holidays. For more information on exhibits, special events and upcoming activities, call 605-773-3458.
