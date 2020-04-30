Every May, historical societies, archives, museums, and libraries are encouraged to spend some time preparing their organization in the event of a disaster.
“Writing an emergency preparedness plan and training staff to respond to different scenarios may seem intimidating,” said Chelle Somsen, state archivist for the South Dakota State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. “But, dedicating a little time in May can make a difference if an emergency does happen.
“Examples of activities that can be done include starting a preparedness plan, updating the contact list for staff, checking to make sure the fire extinguishers and smoke detectors are working, surveying the building for risks, or conducting a disaster drill,” said Somsen.
The State Archives staff will inventory disaster response supplies, check the batteries on their flashlights, and update their emergency preparedness plan to correct any outdated information.
“These are actions that we can take without the whole process becoming overwhelming,” Somsen said.
The month is to remind heritage organizations to be prepared for a disaster, and to take the initiative to plan some activities that may help their organizations in the event of an emergency. If an organization needs assistance with preparing an emergency preparedness plan, contact the State Archives at 605-773-3804 or archref@state.sd.us.
The South Dakota State Historical Society is a division of the Department of Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.