Three new South Dakota towns are now represented in the digitized historical newspaper collections on Chronicling America.
Newspapers from Warner, De Smet, and Mobridge have now been digitized and made available by the South Dakota State Historical Society.
This new batch of content includes the Warner Weekly Sun, 1883-1885; the Warner Sun, 1885-1888; the Kingsbury County Independent, 1904-1911; and the Mobridge News, 1909-1915. They join 54 other newspaper titles from across the state of South Dakota that were digitized and made available during previous grants.
These newspapers can be viewed online by visiting the Chronicling America website: https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/newspapers/south%20dakota/.
The State Historical Society-Archives was awarded a third round of grant funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities to continue digitizing historical newspapers in September 2018. The project is part of Chronicling America, a Library of Congress initiative to develop an online database of select historical newspapers from around the United States. As part of the grant, the State Historical Society-Archives will digitize, over two years, approximately 100 rolls of microfilmed newspapers pre-dating 1924.
