The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the South Dakota State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre is preparing for its federal fiscal year 2020 grant application. The public is invited to comment, through Oct. 31, on the state’s preservation needs and projects.
The SHPO manages the National Register of Historic Places program of the National Park Service in South Dakota. The office relates historic preservation to economic, social, and educational state objectives. It surveys, inventories, and registers historical properties, and it promotes public awareness and provides technical assistance on their preservation.
Among the questions to consider are:
What properties or areas need to be inventoried?
What properties should be considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places?
What properties are at-risk or endangered?
What kinds of technical preservation assistance are beneficial?
“Public input or responses to these questions will help the program in preparing its annual work plan,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the State Historical Society. “Historic preservation emphasizes the history of our state and boosts economic development and heritage tourism.”
The SHPO Annual Work Plan Suggestion Form is available online at history.sd.gov/Preservation by clicking the link at the top of the page or by contacting the SHPO office at 605-773-2907 or shpo@state.sd.us. Completed forms are due no later than Oct. 31.
