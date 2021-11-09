You may have noticed all the dirt moving around Capitol Lake since August. That’s the state removing the old, caved-in wooden retaining wall around the man-made lake for a new concrete-block replacement.
The state reported the work should finish before the end of the year.
“The wooden retaining wall that we are replacing had given way and collapsed,” Leah Svendsen, special projects coordinator with the Bureau of Administration, said. “This is a maintenance and repair project to correct a potential safety issue that was caused from the old wall failing.”
The ongoing project will eventually include approximately 945 concrete blocks.
Svendsen said that the project was bid in June and awarded in July. Almost immediately, the block fabrication and other prep work began, with on-site work starting in August.
The $48,000 design contract went to Mitchell-based Ciavarella Design, and the $949,500 construction contract went to Fort Pierre’s Anderson Contractors. Statewide Maintenance and Repair provided the project’s funding.
“The walkway will remain and be improved by a concrete sidewalk,” Svenson said. “There will be three access points to the sidewalk — the entry from ground level between the visitor’s center and the Stallion Memorial, a staircase at the southwest corner where Circle Drive enters Capitol Ave., and a staircase where the water passes under the bridge on Capitol Ave.”
Deputy State Engineer Kristine Day said the wooden wall’s collapse made it necessary to find an option that would hold up better over time.
“The new wall will be taller than before, and the ground above will be built up, which helps with maintaining the area once the project is complete,” she said. “This will make mowing and general maintenance easier. Additionally, it was designed to make it more user-friendly and accessible to enjoy Capitol Lake.”
The retaining wall project isn’t the first to spruce up the warm-water artesian-fed lake built in 1913, which once featured ice skating before being deemed too dangerous.
Sixty years ago, the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department trapped wild geese on Capitol Lake.
After trapping the birds, the department clipped the wings on 40 to 80 juvenile and sub-adults wild geese, which retained them on the lake through the winter. The department hoped to encourage wild Canada geese to nest at Capitol Lake and the upper reaches of Big Bend Reservoir. It was the department’s first attempt to reestablish wild Canada geese nesting flocks around the lake system of the Missouri River.
In 2009, the state completed a six-month $578,000 repair at Capitol Lake. The work included lifting metal arches holding up Capitol Avenue, where it passes over Capitol Creek and installing new floodgates to adjust water levels in the lake. The project was estimated to increase the lifespan of the dam by another 20 years.
In 2015, the City of Pierre renovated and reopened the Capitol Creek Trail, which follows the stream from Capital Lake to the Missouri River. The project cost $500,000, with $200,000 coming from a federal recreational trails grant. Many years of erosion and the 2011 flood had undermined the paved path along the shallow creek. Sediment had built up in the tunnels, and portions of the banks had collapsed. The tunnels allow people to walk under, rather than walk over, two busy streets.
For Day, the new concrete retaining wall is another step toward maintaining and improving the lake’s attraction.
“This project is taking an already beautiful feature of our Capitol grounds and improving it,” she said. “It is improving safety, expanding access, and ensuring more durability for the retention wall. It’s a fan favorite to go to the pond and feed the fish.”
