The South Dakota American Legion Class A Junior Legion Baseball Tournament will hit Hyde Stadium in Pierre this coming weekend. Action starts of Friday, and ends on Monday.
The host Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion team will play in the nightcap of the first round on Friday. First round action will start with Brookings Post 74 taking on the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters at 11 a.m. CT. A game between the Rapid City Post 22 Expos and Harrisburg Post 45 will follow 30 minutes after. Sioux Falls Post 15 East will play Aberdeen Post 24 at 5 p.m. CT, with the Post 8/Sioux Falls West game coming after.
The State Junior Legion Tournament will have three awards given out: Tournament MVP, Big Stick Award and the Porter T. Talcott Sportsmanship Award.
